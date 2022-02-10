Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region. © -/Ukrinform/dpa

No progress: Even after ten hours of negotiations in the so-called Normandy format, Russia’s President Putin and his Ukrainian colleague Zelenskyy have not found each other.

Berlin – The second talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the current crisis ended without any far-reaching progress.

After almost ten hours of negotiations in Berlin, the Franco-German mediators said that the talks had been “difficult, in which the different positions and various possible solutions were clearly worked out”. Another meeting has been arranged for March.

Foreign policy advisors to Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their colleagues from Germany and France took part in the meeting. These four-rounds are called the Normandy format.

The first such meeting since the beginning of the current crisis surrounding the Russian troop deployment on the Ukrainian border took place in Paris at the end of January. After the second meeting in Berlin, Germany and France said that all participants would stick to the Minsk peace agreement for eastern Ukraine, which was fought over between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government troops. “We will continue to work vigorously on their full implementation.” dpa