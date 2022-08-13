Kremlin officials say bilateral ties will be severed if the country’s assets are seized

Russia has said it may cut diplomatic ties with the United States if Russian assets are seized. The statement was given by Alexander Darchiev, director of the US department of the Kremlin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the agency. Tassin an interview published on the night of Friday (12.Aug.2022).

According to Darchiev, the US and other countries “trampled” Russia on international law and diplomatic principles. The director also stated that the Americans were warned about the possibility of a breakup.

“I would like to mention the legislative initiative currently under discussion in Congress. [dos EUA] to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism’. These measures will bring serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, even to the point of being reduced or even broken.”said Darchiev.

The diplomat said that the United States is becoming a “direct part” of the conflict in Ukraine and increasing its influence in Kiev.

Since the beginning of the conflict, which began on February 24, Russia has suffered from economic sanctions and a freeze on assets from the Russian government and authorities.

Prior to the adoption of the measures, Russian international reserves were had as an asset of the country to economically survive the war.

At interview, Darchiev confirmed that countries are talking about prisoner exchanges. Russia currently holds two American prisoners: the basketball player Brittney Griner and the ex-military Paul Whelan. On the other hand, the US holds Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer, sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“This very sensitive issue, the exchange of convicted Russian and US citizens, is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents. These individuals are indeed being discussed. The Russian side has long sought the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to the professionals.”said.

On August 4, the Khimki court in Moscow sentenced Griner to 9 years in prison for drug smuggling. With two Olympic gold medals, the American is a renowned basketball player. In July, the athlete confessed to having entered the airport with drugs.

Days after the conviction, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said the country was “ready” to negotiate a prisoner exchange with the United States.