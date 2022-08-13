Guardiola’s team gives a show, while the former Citizen striker makes Arteta enjoy with two goals and two assists

City show against Bournemouth, Gabriel Jesus super performance with two goals and two assists in Arsenal-Leicester. The Saturday of the second day of the Premier League begins with these protagonists. Tomorrow the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester City-Bournemouth 4-0 – A show. The City shows the newly promoted Bournemouth, who had won with Aston Villa on his debut, what Premier League means and facing the English champions, dominating the home debut in the archive after less than 40 ‘. Without even needing a goal from Erling Haaland, who showed up with a brace.

The difference between the two teams is too much, with Guardiola managing his own after the third goal and City managing the game with ball possession again close to 70% which produces 19 shots, including 7 towards the goal. Gundogan unlocks at 19 ‘, prompted by Haaland. De Bruyne invents a magic that is worth 2-0 in the 31 ‘, then brushes the assist to Foden for the third goal in the 37th minute. City dropped their poker in the 79th minute with an own goal from Lerma and enjoyed the second win out of two without conceding a goal after the 2-0 defeat at West Ham on their debut. Guardiola has made his debut Rico Lewis: at 18 to turn in November he becomes the fifth youngest debut in the Premier League in the history of the City. See also Sports Tolima: great victory in Brazil and goes to the second round in the Libertadores

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City – Jesus effect. Arsenal also won the second game of the season and for the first time the Emirates applauded Gabriel Jesus, protagonist in the first half with two goals and in the second half with two assists. Arteta will focus on defects such as the two goals conceded, or having allowed Leicester to return to a game that seemed closed, but for the Gunners the success remains also on the second day.Gabriel Jesus signs his first goal in the 23 ‘ Premier for Arsenal brushing a splendid right at the intersection, then repeats in the 35th minute with a header. A resounding own goal by Saliba seems to reopen the game in the 53rd minute, but two minutes later Gabriel Jesus adds an assist to his match-show by serving Xhaka the 3-1 ball. Maddison reopens again in the 74th minute, but again Arsenal reacts in a matter of minutes and with Martinelli (still on an assist from Gabriel Jesus) back up by 2 goals. See also The possible alignment of Chivas to face Pumas in the playoff

The others – Steven Gerrard wins the first match on the bench with Frankie Lampard, leading Aston Villa to 2-1 over Everton which gives the Birmingham team their first Premier victory and Liverpool their second defeat out of two. The real England derby (105th season as opponents in the top flight, a record) is decided with a goal per half, always with an assist from Watkins: on 31 ‘it is for Ings, on 85’ for Buendia. The 2-0 of the Villans lasts two minutes: Digne’s own goal makes the final incandescent, but the result does not change anymore. Resounding 2-2 between Southampton and Leeds: the guests were ahead 2-0 thanks to a brace from Rodrigo in the 60 ‘, but the hosts thanks to the changes of Hasenhüttl first reopen it with Aribo in the 72’, then draw with Walker- Peters at 81 ‘. Both Brighton-Newcastle and Wolverhamption-Fulham ended 0-0, with Mitrovic having a penalty saved in the 81st minute. See also Arteta is happy to sign Jesus with the "gunners"!

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 20:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#City #show #Bournemouth #Jesus #launches #Arsenal #Gerrard #beats #Lampard