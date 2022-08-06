Russia | The former Minister of Defense received a “complete slur” from President Sauli Niinistö – Russian experts and researchers have been under constant surveillance in Finland

Russia experts and researchers have felt the burning gaze of politicians and the public on their necks.

In summer 2021 university lecturer Saara Ratilainen returned to work after his vacation and was amazed. A screenshot of the funding decision of the research project he led spread quickly on social media.

Ratilainen studies Russian media with funding from the Academy of Finland at the University of Tampere. The group had received just under half a million euros for its work for four years.