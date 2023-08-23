His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that sustainability is an authentic legacy laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace.”

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “In the Year of Sustainability announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, “may God protect him”… 100 days remain for the launch of the COP28 conference… Sustainability is an authentic legacy laid down by Sheikh Zayed… Everyone is invited to make it a success. Hosting the world during the conference and working to build a sustainable and prosperous future in climate action for present and future generations.