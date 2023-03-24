The vice-president of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, retrieved this Thursday (23) a message from the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during World War II to encourage the military industry to increase the production of weapons in the context of the war in Russia. Ukraine.

“Comrades, I want you to listen to me and remember the words of the Generalissimo. As you well know, the results of such statements were impressive and, if it were not so, you can imagine what would have happened”, declared Medvedev, in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Then he read Stalin’s telegram: “I ask you to fulfill honestly and on time the orders for the supply of tank hulls to the Chelyabinsk tractor factory. Now I ask and hope that you fulfill your duty to the motherland.”

“Within a few days, if it is proven that you have breached your duty to the motherland, I will begin to annihilate you as criminals who belittle the honor and interests of your motherland. Our soldiers cannot be allowed to suffer at the front from a shortage of tanks, while in the rear they lag and wander, ”he added.

The telegram, sent by Stalin on September 17, 1941, a few months after the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, was read by Medvedev during the meeting of the military industry commission working group.

Medvedev, who was Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, emphasized that this shows that “there is no ideal production or organization”, but everyone must understand that obligations accumulate due to non-compliance with military orders.

Speaking to the press, Medvedev had expressed his intention to “encourage” the heads of military industry corporations with a telegram from Stalin, who died 70 years ago.

“They deserve it,” said Medvedev, who since the start of the conflict in Ukraine has become the highest-ranking official to have used the most bellicose and aggressive language against Ukraine and the West, to the point of threatening to bomb the International Criminal Court after issuing of an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev has spent months assuring that Russia has “sufficient ammunition” and that the military industry has increased its production rate by up to ten times in some factories, although Western and Ukrainian intelligence assure the opposite.

Stalin was one of the most bloodthirsty dictators in history and is especially hated in Ukraine, the target of the tyrant’s genocidal policy: a disastrous program of reorganization of agriculture that killed between 2 million and 12 million Ukrainians from starvation between 1932 and 1933, a well-known tragedy like Holodomor.