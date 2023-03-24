The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Thursday, 23, that the National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, partially destroyed by a fire in September 2018 and currently under reconstruction, will be reopened in the first half of 2026. Until today, the forecast was for completion in 2027, but according to the minister, the work will be advanced.

“The idea is that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva can deliver this museum while still in his mandate, delivered to the population already with visitation. We are talking to our partners, we are going to guarantee the resources and anticipate the calendar”, said Santana.

“The idea is to deliver in the first half of 2026. The total investment is R$ 440 million or R$ 450 million, R$ 180 million remains to be raised, this is our mission now”, added the minister, during a press conference given in front of of the Museum, after President Lula’s visit to the property. The Chief Executive did not speak to the press. “The idea is that now, in April, the façade and roof of block 1 will be delivered”, predicted the minister.

The National Museum belongs to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), hence the Minister of Education has direct involvement in the work.