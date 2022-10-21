Saturday, October 22, 2022
Russia reports bombing of civilians by Ukraine

October 21, 2022
Evacuation of Kherson by the Russians

Evacuation of Kherson by Russia.

Evacuation of Kherson by Russia.

The attack would have been against the Antonivskiy bridge, an evacuation route for the Ukrainians in Kherson.

The pro-Russian authorities in the region of Khersonin southern Ukraine, said Friday that Ukrainian forces killed four people during shelling of the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnipro River. used for evacuations.

European leaders divided on measures to tackle the energy crisis

“Four people diedpro-Russian official Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram. “The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defense,” he added.

Pro-Russian forces urged civilians to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro River as the advancing counteroffensive of Ukraine, which described the operation as “deportation“of its citizens.

Ukraine accused Russia of trying to terrorize the population of Kherson by organizing the evacuation with “false messages” about attacks.

The pro-Russian administration in Kherson stated overnight from Thursday to Friday that the Ukrainian forces they shot12 rockets HIMARS against the passage of civilians near the Antonivsky bridge”.

Russian state television broadcast images of a damaged vehicle and traffic waiting to cross the river. On Thursday, Stremousov said some 15,000 people had crossed the river in evacuations organized by Russian-backed forces.

City of Kherson, taken in May 2022.

Photo:

ANDREY BORODULIN. AFP.

The manager insisted that Russia will not give up Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall, in March, to the Russian offensive that began in February. “Kherson will resist to the last (man). Believe me, no one is thinking of giving up the city,” he stated.

AFP.

