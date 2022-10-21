Russia reports bombing of civilians by Ukraine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Evacuation of Kherson by Russia.
Evacuation of Kherson by Russia.
The attack would have been against the Antonivskiy bridge, an evacuation route for the Ukrainians in Kherson.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 21, 2022, 08:04 AM
The pro-Russian authorities in the region of Khersonin southern Ukraine, said Friday that Ukrainian forces killed four people during shelling of the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnipro River. used for evacuations.
(Also read: European leaders divided on measures to tackle the energy crisis)
The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defense
“Four people diedpro-Russian official Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram. “The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defense,” he added.
Pro-Russian forces urged civilians to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro River as the advancing counteroffensive of Ukraine, which described the operation as “deportation“of its citizens.
The pro-Russian administration in Kherson stated overnight from Thursday to Friday that the Ukrainian forces they shot “12 rockets HIMARS against the passage of civilians near the Antonivsky bridge”.
Russian state television broadcast images of a damaged vehicle and traffic waiting to cross the river. On Thursday, Stremousov said some 15,000 people had crossed the river in evacuations organized by Russian-backed forces.
The manager insisted that Russia will not give up Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall, in March, to the Russian offensive that began in February. “Kherson will resist to the last (man). Believe me, no one is thinking of giving up the city,” he stated.
AFP.
More news
October 21, 2022, 08:04 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #reports #bombing #civilians #Ukraine
Leave a Reply