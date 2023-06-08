RusVesna: Russia raised fighter jets and attack helicopters to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye

The Russian military raised helicopters and fighters, they successfully repel the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the Zaporozhye front. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to them, Russian aviation, in particular, fighters, near the city of Orekhovo, delivers successful strikes against concentrations of Ukrainian armored vehicles and infantry, and Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters attack Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missiles.

On the night of Thursday, June 8, the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the tank group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in the Orekhovsky section of the Zaporozhye front. According to him, there was a “battle of high intensity” between Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka, Russian troops were demilitarizing the advancing Ukrainian tanks.

At the end of May, Russian forces managed to suppress the advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region. The movement of tanks and armored vehicles in the region was observed on the night of May 22-23. “Our military successfully suppressed the enemy’s activation with dense artillery fire and the operation of a multiple launch rocket system,” Rogov said.