It was in the Yaqui neighborhood, in the city of Nogales, where the National Guard seized firearms after repelling an attack

elements of the National Guard confiscated war material and two vans with reports of theft in the municipality of Nogales, Sonoraaccording to official information published this beginning of the week.

According to the official version, the members of the corporation moved to Colonia Yaqui, after receiving an anonymous complaint about armed people. Upon reaching a dirt road in this sector, the troops were received by gunshots.

Given this action, the national guards were forced to repel the attack in accordance with the National Law on the Use of Force. However, the attackers fled and left behind two trucks, as well as 2 long weapons, 13 magazines and 312 useful cartridges.

The National Guard personnel deployed a perimeter security device to locate the attackers, without obtaining positive results; meanwhile, in a consultation with the Public Vehicular Registry (Repuve) it was learned that the vans have reports of theft," reported the GN through an official bulletin.