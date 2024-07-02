Captain Dandykin: Kyiv’s “efforts” near the border with Belarus are doomed to failure

Kyiv’s attempts to “play on the nerves” of Belarus are doomed to failure. This development was predicted by retired captain of the first rank, military expert Vasily Dandykin in an interview with the publication “Moscow Region Today”.

“We must understand that from the border of Belarus to Kyiv there are only 80 kilometers. Of course, they are trying to play on nerves, but all their efforts are doomed to failure. If they allow themselves some kind of invasion, then they themselves will hammer the last nail into the coffin of the Kyiv regime,” Dandykin said.

Earlier, the first deputy head of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko spoke about the accumulation of Ukrainian special forces on the border. According to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa, Russia will provide comprehensive assistance to the Belarusian people in the event of aggression against them.