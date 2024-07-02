To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Magic Knight Rayearthbetter known in Latin America as The Magical Warriorsa new anime production was announced.

This announcement was accompanied by a first video in the form of a teaser that reminds us of the original anime of Magic Knight Rayearth as well as an image that also confirms the return of the beloved Magical Warriors.

It is worth remembering that the anime adaptation of this series took place during the 90s and that it had a good number of fans in our region. We can even say that thanks to this series, the first Clamp fans were born in our region.

Now, the visual that accompanied the announcement shows us Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki and Fuu Hououji, who were summoned to the world of Cephiro as Magic Knights, each holding their respective swords and contemplating this world.

Source: TMS

It was also announced that a Japan Exhibition will be held. Clamp which will be held at the National Art Museum in Tokyo from July 3 to September 23.

We also recommend: My Hero Academia reveals what happened to Dabi after the war

Where to watch Magic Knight Rayearth?

The anime of the 90s Magic Knight Rayearth It can be seen through various streaming services. Through Prime Video we can find the two seasons of the anime that many of us grew up with.

If you are not subscribed to Amazon’s streaming service, you can go to the TMS Latino YouTube channel where you can watch all the episodes with their respective original dubbing.

This is a good opportunity to watch that anime again because it will surely bring back many memories. What do you think about this announcement? Do you think it is worth it? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.