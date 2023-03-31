Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Stefan Krieger, and Christian Stör

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine remains the focus of attention. The news ticker.

Update from March 31, 8:20 a.m.: The Ukrainian military has updated its data on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, another 460 Russian soldiers died in combat within a day. That goes from the Report of the General Staff out. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 173,360 (+460)

173,360 (+460) planes: 306

306 Helicopter: 291

291 Tank: 3,615 (+5)

3,615 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,977 (+3)

6,977 (+3) Artillery Systems: 2,675 (+4)

2,675 (+4) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 278

278 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 526

526 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,521 (+3)

5,521 (+3) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,248 (+9)

2,248 (+9) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of March 31. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine fends off attacks in Bakhmut – drone alert in Kiev

Update from March 31, 6:15 a.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian troops repulsed several simultaneous Russian attacks on various front sectors in the east of the country. The sections near Kupyansk, Limansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marjinsk were “in focus”, as the General Staff in Kiev announced in its situation report on Thursday. “A total of 47 enemy attacks were repelled.”

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar at Russian positions on the front line at Bakhmut. © Libkos/AP

Once again, the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine was the focus of the action. In the evening, air alerts were raised across Ukraine. In Kiev, residents were asked to get to safety because of impending attacks with so-called kamikaze drones. There were explosions in Kharkiv in the east of the country, and drone overflights were reported from several cities.

News about the Ukraine war: More and more Russian successes around Bachmut

Update from March 30, 9:45 p.m.: The Ukrainian army has confirmed further Russian successes in the embattled town of Bakhmut. “Bakhmut is one-third controlled by Ukraine, as international observers have noted,” confirmed Presidential Advisor Sergey Leshchenko via the Ukrainian Presidential Office’s Telegram channel. Contrary to Russian reports, however, the city was not surrounded. Since the Wagner mercenaries advanced into the city, the Ukrainian military had claimed to control the western half of Bakhmut.

News about the Ukraine war: Bakhmut’s defenders fend off several attacks

Update from March 30, 7:01 p.m: Bachmut remains hard fought. “However, our defenders bravely hold the city and fend off numerous enemy attacks,” the Ukrainian general staff said on Facebook. “A total of 47 enemy attacks were repelled,” the situation report of Thursday (March 30) continued. In addition to Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Limansk, Avdiivka and Marjinsk were also “in focus”.

News on the Ukraine war: Lithuania tightens penalties for violating Russia sanctions

Update from March 30, 5:11 p.m.: In Lithuania, companies that violate Russian sanctions will be punished even more severely in the future. On Thursday, the parliament in Vilnius voted to tighten the regulations in force in the Baltic EU and NATO country.

According to this, violations of the sanctions can in future be punished with a fine of up to 50,000 euros or up to 5 percent of the annual turnover as well as the confiscation of goods or money in connection with the violations. Lithuania borders Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia’s ally Belarus.

News on the Ukraine war: New assessment of the Ministry of Defense

Update from March 30, 3:55 p.m.: According to the British Ministry of Defense, a planned recruitment campaign in Russia for volunteers for the war against Ukraine is only being used as a cover for new compulsory drafts. The intelligence information raises the real possibility that the distinction between volunteers and compulsory drafts will become blurred in practice and that regional authorities will force men to join in order to meet their hiring goals. According to Russian media, 400,000 volunteers are to be recruited.

News about the Ukraine war: the secret service arrests journalists

Update from March 30, 1:30 p.m.: The Russian secret service FSB has a correspondent in Ekaterinburg in the Urals Wall Street Journal arrested. Evan Gershkovich is suspected of “espionage in the interests of the American government,” the FSB said, according to the state agency mug with. On behalf of the US side, he collected information about the military-industrial complex in Russia, which constituted a state secret. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the arrest.

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj recalls Russian withdrawal from the Kiev region

Update from March 30, 12:20 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video reminding him of the Russian withdrawal from the Kiev region a year ago. The year 2022 has become the most horrible of their lives for many. The Russian troops brought “death and destruction”. “Events unimagined in the 21st century became a reality in the Kiev suburbs of Bucha and Irpin,” the 45-year-old wrote on Telegram. “However, the liberation of the Kiev region became a symbol of the fact that Ukraine can win this war,” the head of state said.

Ukraine news: Bachmut is said to be a “battlefield for Russians”

Update from March 30, 11:00 a.m.: The Wagner mercenaries operating in the heavily contested town of Bakhmut are said to be suffering “an enormous number of casualties”. The most senior officer in the American armed forces, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, said loudly CNN before US lawmakers. “The Ukrainians are conducting a very effective space defense, which has proven to be very expensive for the Russians. So it’s a battle festival for the Russians.” On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military leadership conceded a partial Russian success in the battle for Bakhmut.

War in Ukraine: Kiev announces schedule for spring offensive

Update from March 30, 8:00 a.m.: When will the expected spring offensive of the Ukrainian army begin? Probably in April or May. At least that’s what the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with the Estonian broadcaster ERR. The German Leopard tanks, which have already arrived in Ukraine, would be part of the “counter-offensive by decision of our General Staff,” Reznikov said: “I am sure that we will continue the liberation of the temporarily occupied areas, as happened in Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson (Oblasts) happened. All of this will continue.” According to the minister, a lot also depends on the weather conditions.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wishes victory of democracy against tyranny

Kyiv – After attending the virtual world summit for democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that democracy absolutely needs a victory as soon as possible. “And all of us together – Ukrainians, all Europeans, our American allies, our friends on all continents – in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia – will do everything to bring this victory closer,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (March 29) in his evening video address. “The victory of Ukraine, the victory of freedom, the victory for the rules-based international order.”

The US co-hosted the virtual summit with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. US President Joe Biden had already invited to a virtual meeting of this kind in December 2021. Zelenskyy underlined Biden’s leading role in the consolidation of the democratic world. “And this unity, as we see, is enough to fight for freedom,” he said. “But to win the battle against tyranny, we need more unity.”

Deputy Minister: Russian losses up to ten times higher than Ukrainian ones

For the first time, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar gave more concrete insights into the losses of the armed forces. Accordingly, the number of dead on the Russian side is significantly higher than on the Ukrainian side. “There are days in the East when the ratio of casualties (fatalities) is 1 to 10,” she shared on Telegram on Wednesday. “Of course, that’s not the case every day, and the average ratio is lower, but still.”

The Ukrainian military has not yet provided any information on its own losses since the war began more than a year ago. On the other hand, a daily statistic is published with the alleged losses of the Russian military. According to this, the Russian armed forces have so far suffered over 172,000 deaths. The Russian military, for its part, does not provide any information on its own losses. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimated Russian casualties in the dead and wounded at around 220,000 on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Ukraine war: Kremlin expects long conflict with West over Ukraine

According to the Kremlin, Russia is preparing for a long war with the West over Ukraine. “This is a confrontation with hostile states, with unfriendly countries, this is a hybrid war that they launched against our country. This is for a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Here we need toughness, self-conviction, determination and unity around the President.”

Kiev Air Force spokesman: Need modern jets

According to its spokesman Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force of Ukraine “urgently” needs modern combat aircraft. “Neither Polish nor Czech Migs help us, nor do Mirages or Tornados,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television on Wednesday. While the Migs received from neighbors are a welcome and necessary reinforcement, what Ukraine needs is fourth-generation multirole fighters, such as the American F-16. Since the training of pilots and ground staff on these machines is “not an easy process”, a decision “as soon as possible yesterday” would be necessary. (with agency material)