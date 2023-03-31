And the most important question, can Trump run for president of the country even with a list of 30 charges?

The short answer is “yes.” The US constitution stipulates that a candidate must be over 35 years of age and have resided in the United States for at least 14 years, without indicating that his criminal record must be clean or not convicted of a crime.

The only crime that ends the “candidacy dream”

However, one crime may prevent him from doing so, as stipulated in the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution

Anyone who has taken part in an insurrection or insurrection is prohibited from holding high public office, including, of course, the highest position in the country, the presidency.

This clause was written in the aftermath of the American Civil War, without mentioning any other crimes, according to several American media outlets.

Note that Trump faces the charge of inciting disobedience, among the four charges brought against him by the Capitol Events Investigation Committee, when his supporters stormed the historic building on January 6, 2021, denouncing the results of the 2020 presidential elections, and trying to disrupt a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes and formalize the victory. Joe Biden at the time.

what does that mean?