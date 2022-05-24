Home page politics

Russia is apparently trying to take key positions in eastern Ukraine with bombing. A consultant sees a Mariupol target as achieved. News ticker.

Update from May 24, 11:35 a.m.: According to Ukrainian information, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the target of a failed assassination attempt shortly after the start of the war. The head of the Ukrainian secret service said in an interview. You can read details about the alleged assassination attempt on Putin in this article.

Update from May 24th, 10:46 am: According to a military spokesman, the Ukrainian troops are now “successfully” fighting in the Ukraine war with newly delivered artillery systems from the West. After Ukraine initially used its own Soviet-era howitzers, it has been able to use modern artillery systems from allied nations at the front for a few weeks – including M777 howitzers supplied by the USA, army spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told the AFP news agency.

These have already proved very helpful in combat, he said. “For the Ukrainians shooting the M777, it’s like switching from a steam engine to an electric car,” said Pletenchuk, who works with the military administration of the Mykolaiv region. He did not comment on where the weapons were used.

On April 22, 2022, M777 self-propelled howitzers destined for Ukraine in the fight against Russia are loaded at a Californian air base. © IMAGO/US Marines

“These systems are already being used by the Ukrainian armed forces and they are being used very successfully,” he said. “Our enemies are very sad about this, as well as about the high effectiveness of this artillery.” The availability of western weapons improves Ukraine’s tactical and strategic position, according to the Ukrainian army spokesman.

Ukraine is receiving artillery, anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank weapons, among other things, from the US and European countries to better defend itself against Russian invaders.

Update from May 24, 9 a.m.: British intelligence estimates that Russia has made some local advances in its offensive in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has significantly increased the intensity of its activities in the Donbass and is trying to encircle several cities there, the British Ministry of Defense said in an update on Tuesday morning. However, this is only part of Russia’s mission to bring the entire Donbass region under its control. The Ukrainian resistance is strong. If the front line in the Donbass shifts further west, it is likely to pose further logistical difficulties for the Russians, according to British intelligence.

Ukraine war: Russia tries to “eliminate everything alive” in Donbass – consultant believes Mariupol goal has been achieved

First report: According to the Ukrainian government, the Russian armed forces are trying to seize key positions in eastern Ukraine with heavy bombardments. The situation in the Donbass is even “extremely difficult” because the Russians are trying to “eliminate everything alive,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday night (May 24). Russia is trying to encircle the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The Ministry of Defense reported fierce fighting around Bakhmut.

Ukraine war: ‘We’ve reached a point where we’re about to make evacuations mandatory’

Destroyed trams stand in a depot in Mariupol, an area under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, May 21. © Alexei Alexandrov/dpa

The fall of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region would give Russian troops control of a crucial hub that currently serves as the command center for much of Ukraine’s war effort in the east. “We have reached a point where we are in the process of making evacuations mandatory,” said the head of Bakhmut’s military administration, Serhiy Kalian.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gajday, on the other hand, reported that the shelling in Severodonetsk was so heavy that evacuations were impossible. “Such a density of shelling will not allow us to calmly gather people and take them,” he explained on Telegram.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian defense adviser sees main objective in Mariupol achieved

Another focal point so far in the Ukraine war: Mariupol. Despite the fall of the port city, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister sees the main military objective there as having been achieved. “The main goal was achieved in Mariupol. It was to hold back the Russian groups (…) more than 20,000 Russian soldiers. And that was made possible thanks to the heroic deeds of the Mariupol defenders and the defenders who were later in Azovstal,” said Yuriy Sak on Tuesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. As a result, the Russian troops would not have been able to conquer other areas in eastern Ukraine.

Azovstal’s soldiers would have given Ukrainians time to regroup and receive more military aid from their international partners. “From this perspective, the goal was achieved,” says Sak. The last Ukrainian fighters at the Azov steelworks in Mariupol surrendered last week.

A journalist loyal to the Kremlin is said to have announced the location of a mortar on TV. The gun was destroyed shortly thereafter, according to Ukraine. (dpa/AFP/cibo)