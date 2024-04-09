Russian Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Neptune missile destroyed near Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception of the Neptune anti-ship missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the skies over the Black Sea. IN TelegramThe department’s channel says that the shell was destroyed off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

On the night of Tuesday, April 9, residents of Sevastopol reported powerful explosions over the city.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the destroyed missile and drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military stopped Ukrainian attempts to attack targets on Russian territory. In particular, air defense systems on duty destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

In addition, a Neptune missile was intercepted over the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

On the night of April 9, residents of Sevastopol spoke of powerful explosions over the city. According to them, several loud bangs were immediately heard in the Nakhimovsky district and in the waters of Sevastopol.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote at night in his Telegram channel that a system for automatically destroying a low-flying air target was activated over the city.

No infrastructure in the city was damaged. Trust only official information, and not channels whose goal is to cause panic. Everything is calm in the city Mikhail RazvozhaevGovernor of Sevastopol

The Neptune missile can destroy ships and ground targets

The Ukrainian low-altitude anti-ship missile “Neptune” was developed by the Kyiv design bureau “Luch” based on the Soviet X-35 missile and is designed to destroy ships and ground targets. It can carry a warhead weighing 150 kilograms. Its launch range is up to 280 kilometers, and its speed is about 900 kilometers per hour.

Previously, Russian air defense systems repeatedly shot down the Neptune over the Black Sea.