The legalization of cannabis will probably also have consequences in schools. Teachers express concern, the CSU is calling for larger ban miles.

Munich – After the end of the Easter holidays in Bavaria on Monday (April 8th), the legalization of cannabis, which came into force at the beginning of the month, will also be a big issue in schools, the Ministry of Culture and teachers' associations believe. “The partial legalization of cannabis must now be monitored critically. Of course, students will now ask questions, perhaps want to try out cannabis and perhaps reach their limits,” said the chairwoman of the Bavarian Teachers' Association (BLLV), Simone Fleischmann, to the German Press Agency.

A spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Culture avoided a clear answer to the question of whether the ministry feared more problems with students who consumed cannabis after partial legalization. “Drugs and addictive substances of any kind have no place in our schools. Dealing with and raising awareness of the dangers of addiction have been part of the educational and educational mission for many years,” he said.

He also pointed out that both the new federal law and school regulations prohibit any drug use on school grounds and at school events.

Teachers' association calls for prevention in schools after cannabis legalization

For Fleischmann, however, this is less of a question that should necessarily take place in the schoolyard. “We all know that adolescence has always been and is characterized by testing boundaries,” she said. That's why schools have always needed education, legal information and, above all, recommendations for teachers, supportive experts and a range of prevention and intervention projects. This applies even more after partial legalization.

“As always, when there are social changes that result in new laws, schools must consequently act preventively and intervened,” said Fleischmann. If it happens that young people consume cannabis much more often, then this will of course affect their ability to concentrate. “We all have to shoulder this new challenge professionally at the schools together with the parents.”

CSU warns: “There will soon be large quantities of cannabis in circulation”

The CSU leadership expresses considerable concern. “The law is not well thought out and irresponsible,” parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek told our newspaper. “There will soon be large quantities of cannabis in circulation and young people will be able to get their hands on this drug more easily than before. This makes it even more difficult to keep a school campus drug-free.”

Holetschek, former Bavarian Minister of Health, calls for “a consistent line with clear rules and boundaries in Bavarian schools: no possession or consumption of cannabis on school grounds, we also have to discuss larger ban zones in the area around schools.” The dangers for young people are immense: “The brain matures by the age of 25, and anyone who consumes cannabis risks permanent damage.”

New cannabis law: Up to 50 grams allowed at home

Since April, cannabis has disappeared from the list of prohibited substances in the Narcotics Act. Anyone 18 or older can store up to 50 grams at home and carry a maximum of 25 grams outside. It's explicitly about personal use. (cd/dpa)