Russia will insist that Poland announce information about who fired the rocket that fell on its territory. This was stated on November 17 by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov.

“We, in turn, will insist that [в Польше] announced who fired the rocket that killed Polish citizens, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

Earlier, on November 15, the media reported that one or two rockets hit a grain dryer in Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw and Kyiv blamed the Russian Federation for the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied speculation about the alleged attitude of the Russian Armed Forces to the incident. They explained that there were no strikes against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction.

The next day, the official representative of the department, Igor Konashenkov, clarified that photographs of rocket fragments found in Poland were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Military expert Yuri Knutov, in an interview with Izvestia, also drew attention to the fact that the fragments of missiles that fell in Poland are typical for Ukrainian S-300s that have expired. He suggested that when the S-300 system was firing a Russian cruise missile, he probably lost it. The missiles went off course and fell on the territory of Poland.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that, according to the preliminary assessment of the alliance, a Ukrainian air defense missile fell in Poland.

Zelensky, in turn, stressed that he had no doubt that it was not a Ukrainian missile. He demanded proof that the air defense of Ukraine led to the explosion.

On November 17, US President Joe Biden noted that these words of Zelensky are not evidence of Ukraine’s innocence in the incident. After that, the Ukrainian leader said that he did not know 100% what had happened.