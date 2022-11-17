Abu Dhabi (dpa)

German driver Mick Schumacher is looking forward to exploiting his departure from the Haas team as a source of motivation to return as soon as possible to the Formula 1 world championship. He hopes to return to the Formula 1 track soon, after the Haas team decided to dispense with him and contract with his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher’s only hope remains to join Mercedes as a reserve driver in the 2023 season, after all teams have settled on their drivers for the next season.

Schumacher said today, Thursday, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the season: “Things were messed up at times, but I steadily improved. I learned a lot and now I definitely realize that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The issue has not been closed for me. Setbacks can only make you stronger.” ».

He added, “My fire is burning for Formula 1, and I will fight hard to get back on the track.”

He pointed out, “This will be my last race with the Haas Formula 1 team. I do not want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract.”

Schumacher concluded by saying, “Nevertheless, I would like to thank the Haas and Ferrari teams, and the Ferrari Drivers Academy, for giving me this opportunity. The years we spent together enabled me to mature on a sporting and personal level, especially when things got tough. I discovered how much I love this sport.”