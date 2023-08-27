Home page politics

He was only used a few times in Ukraine. Now it is confirmed: The T-14 Armata was tested in the war zone and is now being “improved.

Moscow – Ever since the beginning of the Ukraine war, experts have been puzzling over whether Russia would use its T-14 Armata, which was hailed as a super tank, in Ukraine. It was presented to the public for the first time in 2015 on the occasion of the military parade on “Victory Day” in Moscow. At that time it was actually considered a revolutionary miracle tank that was superior to modern Western main battle tanks, at least on paper.

Military experts were surprised that the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin did not use this supposedly superior weapon against Ukraine at an early stage. Instead, the T-90M, hailed by Putin as “the best tank in the world,” is said to have become the backbone of the Russian tank army. The Kremlin announced in March 2023 the production of more than 1000 new T-90M tanks.

Two then brand new T-14 Armata main battle tanks, which were presented to the public for the first time on May 9, 2015 for “Victory Day” in Moscow. © Yuri Kochetkov/dpa

When it became known in July 2023 that the Russian military had used Putin’s miracle tank directly at the front for the first time, this news was registered with corresponding attention. The Russian state news agency mug reported at the time that the Russian Army’s Southern Combat Group was now using T-14 tanks “actively in combat.” As early as April 2023, the first reports became known that the T-14 Armata was used in Ukraine away from the front.

Due to the small number and the lack of testing in real combat use, these deployments of Putin’s super tank were primarily considered propaganda. “Production is likely to be in the low double digits and commanders may not trust the vehicle on the battlefield,” wrote the British Ministry of Defense on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. Tests under combat conditions are the Kremlin’s real motive for sending this model of main battle tank to Ukraine, Russian military observers said.

To date, not a single T-14 has entered service with the Russian army, which in itself indicates significant difficulties in the development of the model. And in fact, the previous missions in Ukraine were just testing the T-14 Armata in a real war zone. “Several vehicles joined the fight to see how the tank would fare. After that they were withdrawn from the front mug in July a source from the Russian defense industry.

The Russian defense industry is working on improving the T-14 Armata

The one close to the Kremlin Military Watch Magazine now confirms this assumption. Accordingly published mug on August 21, an anonymous source from the Russian defense industry – possibly the same source quoted in July – said the T-14 had been “used several times in the combat zone of Ukraine.” “Based on the results of its use in the military special operation, the vehicle is now being refined and improved,” it says. “Military special operation” is the official wording of the Moscow regime for the Ukraine war.

Although Russia is said to have significantly increased tank production in general, it remains “highly uncertain” whether the T-14 Aramata is currently in series production Military Watch Magazine. The new batches should consist entirely of T-90M tanks. The T-14’s most notable features are said to include its sensors, a very long range of action said to be about three times that of current NATO tanks, access to Vaccum-1 anti-tank rounds, very sophisticated armor and a very high Mobility.

The only question is to what extent this information is not just on paper, but is actually used in real combat operations. The production of the T-14 is also said to be immensely expensive. Western sanctions make it even more difficult. Not least because of this, Western intelligence services assume “that only a handful of T-14 Armata exist at all,” writes the Austrian default. (Robert Wagner)