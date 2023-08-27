More blood in the US. A shooting in Jacksonville, Florida left four people dead, including the shooter. It was racial hatred that provoked it. The police said in a press conference, specifying that all three victims are African American, while the fourth person dead is the killer, who shot himself after carrying out the carnage. The identity of the man who opened fire has not been revealed, but it is known that he lived in the area and lived with his parents, wore a camouflage suit and was in his twenties. Before carrying out the massacre, he called his parents asking them to spread his racist manifesto on the media and social media in which he said he hated the «n …. ie that he wanted to kill them». The killer was carrying an assault rifle and a pistol with a swastika on it.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT that “this is unacceptable” and that “these mass shootings are really hard to bear.” A member of the Jacksonville city council, JuCoby Pittman, confirmed that the killer is dead: “My heart is heavy. I’m tired of all that shooting,” she added. The store where the shooting occurred is located near the campus of Edward Waters University, a small historically African-American university. Students are being kept in their dormitories, the school said in a statement, and no students or faculty are believed to be involved.

The shooting comes exactly five years after a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament also in Jacksonville, killing two before shooting himself dead.