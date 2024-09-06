The Ministry of Economic Development has improved its forecast for Russia’s GDP growth in 2024 from 2.8% to 3.9%

The Ministry of Economic Development has raised its forecast for Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The agency representative specified that the forecast for Russia’s GDP development had been improved from 2.8 percent to 3.9 percent. “We estimate the rate of economic growth this year more optimistically than we estimated in April,” he emphasized.