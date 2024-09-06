It will be available starting from September 17th and according to what has been reported it will change in a more or less substantial way over 30 weapons and Stratagems of various kinds, as well as modifying the penetration parameters of armor, anti-tank weapons, enemy armor and health values ​​to make the gaming experience more satisfying.

Via a post on the official Steam page of Helldivers 2 the developers of Arrowhead Games Studio talked about the main novelties of the next major update which is part of the “60-day plan” to fix the game’s critical issues.

Weapon, Stratagems and Enemy Modifications

Going into more detail, the Helldivers 2 team has stated that they are reworking some of the game’s enemies so that they are more satisfying to take down with the right tools, while also ensuring that they remain threats that cannot be underestimated. In particular, Automatons will have less resistant armor and the number of rockets fired by some unit types such as Devastators and Gunships will be limited. Likewise, the armor values ​​of the Terminidi will be adjusted, especially those of the Charger, Impaler and Bile Titan.

As regards the weaponsamong those that will undergo changes are the Autocannon, the Heavy Machine Gun and the Anti-material Rifle, which will be more effective in favor of a greater number of valid options in terms of possible loadouts. The effectiveness of the flamethrowers will also be increased.