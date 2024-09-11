Karime Pindter, former participant of ‘Acapulco Shore’ and who currently participates in the Televisa reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’already has its agenda set for the coming months and this marks the tour ‘+Bitch +Close’, with which he will visit several cities in the Mexican Republic and share it on his social networks.

In X’s account Karime Pindter, participant in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, it is noted that ‘+Bitch +Near’, It will be in cities of the Mexican Republic such as Durango, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Saltillo and Metepec, State of Mexico, and promises to provide the audience with pleasant and unforgettable moments.

Karime Pindter search in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ become the winner and together with Mario Bezares,

Briggitte Bozzo, Agustín Fernández, Arath de la Torre, Gala Montes and Sian Chiong are going for the grand prize of four million pesos.

Karime Pindter is a model, singer and influencer, She is mainly known for her time on the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’, and on social media she has positioned herself as one of the most popular and followed, with more than six million followers on her Instagram account.

The influencer Karime Pindter is 31 years old, originally from Mexico City and has already made a name for herself as a singer. In several interviews she has said that she loves singing and reaching out to young audiences with her musical show.

‘+Perra +Cerca’ is the name of the tour that Karime Pindter He plans to go on tour from now until the rest of the year and in X he is already advertising some of the cities in which he will have the opportunity to perform, this after finishing his time in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.