After a fictional LGBT “movement” was banned in Russia, supporters of the scene are very worried. Although some of them continue to party, nightlife in Moscow has changed.

Activists from the LGBT scene in Moscow are protesting against the “social movement’s” ban proposal. Image: AP

TDancing and singing men in women's clothing and wigs on the stage, tightly hugged men lost in kisses on the dance floor, barmen with naked torsos under leather belts: scenes like this from a Moscow “gay club” – as it is commonly known in Russia English loanwords – may not correspond to what people in the West have about Russian nightlife.

Especially since the country's highest court declared the “international LGBT social movement” an “extremist organization.” The de facto ban imposed at the end of November threatens at least everyone who supports or has supported the concerns of homosexuals, bisexuals, transsexuals and others with long prison sentences. But how it will be applied is still unclear.