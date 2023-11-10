In Russia, the use of containers for canned food may be banned in 2024. We are talking about polymer products with a rolled metal lid. This follows from a new draft report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, sent to departments. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia.

Such containers for canned food are not in demand by recyclers due to the complex compositions of the material and the impossibility of their complete separation into components for subsequent processing, the document says. Alternative packaging can be containers made of monomaterials (entirely polymer or metal).

In addition to containers, the list of bans on the circulation of plastic products also includes translucent PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles of all colors except blue, green, brown and black, opaque PET bottles with the exception of white containers for dairy products, coffee capsules made of multi-component materials, etc. .

In total, it is proposed to ban the circulation of six types of plastic packaging by 2024, and ban 17 more by 2030.

Earlier, on November 1, it was reported that the Ministry of Agriculture had prepared a draft order, according to which, from September 1 next year, rules for conducting veterinary and sanitary examinations will appear in Russia. With its help, retailers and manufacturers will be able to send low-quality products for processing into animal feed.