Great Power Relations | Xi and Biden will meet next week in the United States

of the United States president Joe Biden and the President of China Xi Jinping will meet in California next week, the news agencies AP and Reuters and The New York Times -magazine.

The meeting of the presidents is organized in connection with the meeting of the Economic Organization of Asia and the Pacific.

The exact location of the meeting has not been disclosed for security reasons, but it is expected to take place in the San Francisco area.

Presidents will meet on Wednesday and the topics of discussion will be trade relations and the situation in Taiwan and the Middle East.

Biden probably wants China to use its influence on Iran so that the war in Gaza does not escalate into a regional war. In the case of Taiwan, tensions have been increased by, for example, mainland China’s several military exercises near the island nation. Taiwan will also hold presidential elections in January.

According to AP, the meeting is not expected to lead to any major announcements, and it will not help resolve even tense pain points on the part of the major powers.

The last time the presidents met was last year at the meeting of the G-20 countries.