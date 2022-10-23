On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed his country’s fears that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb”.
This came during telephone conversations that the Russian minister had with his French and Turkish counterparts, Sebastien Locorno, and Hulusi Akar, to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
A statement issued by the ministry added that the Russian Defense Minister reiterated to the French and Turkish ministers his country’s concerns about the possibility of Ukraine using a “radiation-contaminated bomb” to escalate the crisis.
On Friday, Shoigu spoke by phone with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin for the second time since the start of the crisis in Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by the two officials, according to Moscow and Washington.
The contacts come at a time when Ukraine is launching a large-scale counterattack. Kyiv said it had recaptured dozens of villages and towns in different regions of Ukraine.
