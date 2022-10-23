Millionaires lost 1-0 in their visit to Tolima and jeopardizes their classification to the top eight, with two games to go to define their situation.

Of the powerful team that ruled the League and had plenty, there is very little left. The panorama took a turn and today, with two games to play, he still hasn’t managed to qualify for home runs.

These are some of the reasons that lead him to have this downturn at a crucial moment in the championship.

The lack of goal

It was his biggest criticism. Until the month of August he was the team 10 in effectiveness. The goals of Daniel Ruiz and Carlos Gomez they were key to that excellent moment, but in October he returned to the lack of scoring. It is as if he had given him covid again, but more aggressive.

Fatal results

The draw against América in Bogotá at the last minute, when they won 2-1. Macalister Silva it was 3-1 in the 95th minute and they ended up drawing 2-2. defeat against Santa Fe. They won 2-0 and in 10 minutes they lost 3-2. In those games they scored 4 goals and gave them away. A psychological blow, more the classic.

Santa Fe lost 1-3 to Millonarios and was left out with 31 points in the 2015-I League. Photo: Juan Manuel Vargas. Archive THE TIME

Slowness

Trying to maintain their forms they tried to secure the ball so much that the team became slow, predictable, unsurprising and therefore controllable. That has been key when analyzing the difficult present that the Bogota club is experiencing. And he couldn’t react.

slump at a bad time



Gómez and Ruiz are not the same and have been important in the scaffolding of the DT group, Alberto Gamero, that made them lose goal power. The foregoing, added to injuries such as those of Vásquez and Silva, have the group in check, although with options to get out of the tunnel.

punctual errors

The expulsion of Alvaro Montero in Manizales, the goals against Santa Fe, the gift of 2-2 to América, the surprise 0-1 with Pereira in Bogotá and Saturday’s own goal in Ibagué have contributed to Millonarios being on the tightrope and about to fall to the canvas .

