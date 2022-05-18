Russia, Fassina (LeU): “Eni has opened an account in rubles? The decision is up to the Government”

“First of all, the decision is made by the Government, firstly, because it is a political decision and, secondly, because the State controls the company with a relative majority stake. The consistency of the choices made by Eni with the guidelines must be clarified by the Government of the European Commission “. Stefano Fassinaeconomist and deputy from LeU, comments with Affaritaliani.it Eni’s decision to open a current account in rubles in Moscow.

“The sanctions are aggravating the conditions of the European economies, while they have not affected, indeed they have improved the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Moscow. It is increasingly evident, even the double bank account in Gazprombank opened by Eni proves it, that we cannot afford a ‘long war’. The dispatch of weapons and sanctions were decided for the defense of Ukraine. For months, however, they have been advocating for the ‘victory of Ukraine’, for the liberation of all the territories occupied by Russia and, even, for the regime change in the Kremlin “.

“The information from President Draghi is not enough. Parliament – explains Fassina – must vote to clarify that Italy’s commitment, therefore, arms shipments and economic sanctions, cannot go beyond the defense of Ukraine and must be strictly finalized to reach a compromise with Putin. The escalation of military and economic sanctions must be stopped. Italy, with France and Germany, must stop going in tow and promote the conditions for a truce and for a compromise acceptable to Kiev “, he concludes.

