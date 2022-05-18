Vatican scandal, the Silk Road: new secret agreements are emerging

While the process borne by Angelo Becciu and other people close to the Church as part of the maxi proceeding on suspects financial transactionsnew backstories emerge about movements of money by the Vatican. As part of the discussion in the classroom on buying and selling of the building from Londonin fact, – we read about the Truth – it has been discovered that the Holy See he had also made another investment. It has emerged a financial transaction carried out by the secretariat of state worth from 6 million euros in securities related to Russia but intended for small and medium-sized enterprises operating along the Silk Road.

It would therefore be – continues the Truth – of business facts with China. The news more than for the amount investedhas importance from a point of view politic because the deal with Beijing it would be advent in 2017therefore a year earlier than the big one commercial agreement between Italy And China. Only a signal that however makes us understand how the relationships between the Vatican and the Beijing government have already been running since much earlier than what emerged officially.

