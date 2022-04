Ukrainian soldier stands guard at barricade in Odessa| Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Russian missiles destroyed an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities near Odessa, Ukraine’s main navy base. The information is from the Russian Defense Ministry, which said on Sunday (3) that the site would be used to supply Ukrainian troops in the region. The Odessa city council confirmed that “critical infrastructure facilities” were hit by missiles, with no casualties reported.

This Sunday, efforts to evacuate the population of Mariupol are expected to continue, with the help of the Red Cross. “Seven buses will attempt to approach Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said via video.

Contrary to what Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia reported on Saturday (2), Russia said on Sunday that there is no draft agreement between the two countries for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to take place. “I repeat several times: Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbass remains unchanged,” said Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. The message posted on Telegram was reproduced by Reuters. According to him, new conversations by videoconference will take place on Monday (4).