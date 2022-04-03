The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has donated 20 million dirhams to the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to the needy, poor and underprivileged in 50 countries around the world.

The Foundation’s donation reinforces the humanitarian and moral commitment of the One Billion Initiative to provide a food safety net for the poor, hungry and those suffering from malnutrition around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees and displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.

His Excellency Ibrahim Bumelha, Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, confirmed that the One Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” “In the month of fasting, giving and charity… it embodies the human values ​​that the UAE adheres to, with its leadership, its institutions, and its giving, tolerant and symbiotic society in all charitable and humanitarian initiatives that are launched from it bearing the slogan of extending a helping hand and support to everyone in need without exception or discrimination of race, religion or geographical area.

Bumelha said that the giving, which was initiated by the founding fathers, continues under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, the honorable rulers of the Emirates, is continuous and sustainable, and its impact reaches far and wide every year.

He considered the Billion Meals initiative a continuation of the 100 million meals campaign that was launched last Ramadan, as it succeeded in doubling its goal and distributing 220 million meals in 47 countries, with the participation of the staff and cadres of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.. It is an embodiment of the vision of sustainable humanitarian work in The thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and practical evidence of the consolidation of the approach of solidarity from the UAE with people everywhere and whenever the need arises, especially for the most vulnerable groups.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment also participates in the implementation of the operations of the Billion Meals Initiative in many countries in which the Foundation is active, in cooperation with local institutions and official and civil bodies, while the initiative is organized and supervised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.



