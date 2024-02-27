The official spokesman for the Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, said that the ban decision does not include the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia.

Russia imposed a similar ban during the period between September and November of last year to address the high prices of gasoline in the local market and the shortage of supplies, with the exception of four former Soviet countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.