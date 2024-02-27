His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of the mother of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar telegram of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.