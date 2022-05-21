There Russia bans 963 American citizens from entering its territory, including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Chief William Burns. The list was published by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. “In the context of the response to the anti-virus sanctions and in connection with the consultations on the composition of our list, the Russian Foreign Ministry has published the list of American citizens who are permanently prohibited from entering the Russian Federation”, reads the note cited by Tass. Also on the list are the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, as well as dozens of other senators and deputies, as well as Biden’s son, Hunter, former adviser of the Ukrainian society Burisma and accused by Moscow to be involved in funding laboratories where biological weapons would be developed in Ukraine.

In reiterating that “the hostile actions taken by Washington will result in a boomerang”, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that “Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who enjoy the our respect, by the US authorities, who incite Russophobia “.

There Russia will also impose sanctions on Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the ministry announced today. “In response to the Canadian anti-virus sanctions against the military and high-ranking executives – the ministry said, quoted by Gazeta Izvestiia -, Russia permanently bans entry into the country to similar categories of Canadians“In total, 26 people are included in the list.

Among them, in addition to the wife of the Canadian premier, also the investigative journalist of the NY Times Graham Bowley and the Canadian entrepreneur Felix Marzel. “New countermeasures will follow shortly in reaction to the hostile actions of Justin Trudeau’s government of Canada – the ministry – which uses russophobia as a weapon. There will be a public announcement regarding the extension of the list of these people.”