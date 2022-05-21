Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Executive Office will hold a meeting within days to discuss the special reports for choosing an alternative country to China, which announced its withdrawal from organizing the 2023 Asian Cup, which was scheduled for next June.

And close sources revealed to the newspaper “Al-Ittihad”, that the monitoring of legal and administrative reports related to the requirements of organizing the tournament in an “emergency” manner to select an “alternative country” to host the Asian Cup had begun. » Which was held by a remote visual communication system, in the presence of all the national federations on the continent, which delegated the Executive Office to choose an alternative country to China, to host the next tournament.

The sources indicated that the first of these steps will be to focus on the devices of countries capable of hosting the tournament already, as a preliminary report of the Asian Competitions Department touched on the presence of 5 countries that can host the tournament, without any problems or delays, in light of their enjoyment of the elements of successful hosting, such as stadiums and airports. And a sports infrastructure, an abundance of experienced organizing cadres, and the first Emirates, which organized an exceptional edition that achieved great success in 2019, and was the first to witness the participation of 24 teams, which makes it one of the strongest candidates.

Qatar is one of the most prepared countries. Especially since it has the infrastructure ready after the World Cup, which will be held next November, and according to the report, as well as Japan and South Korea are among the countries most ready to host, along with Australia, which organized the “2015 edition”.

The first legal steps are based on sending an official letter from the Asian Confederation, to all national federations in the continent, to find out who wants to host the exceptional version of the 2023 Asian Cup following the withdrawal of China, and to ask the federation wishing to host to send a “form” or a hosting request form that will be attached with the letter. for hosting, after the “Executive Office” opened the door to submitting applications for organization.

And the national federations get a week to respond to the continental union’s letter, despite Japan officially declaring its desire to host, in addition to Australia’s move to inquire about the hosting requirements from the continental union, but it did not officially announce that intention, but the indicators confirm its desire to submit a hosting request. Indeed.

The sources revealed that the South Korean Football Association is closely following the situation, especially that Korea was competing with China to host the tournament and was ready from stadiums and others.

The sources indicated that the Continental Federation somewhat reduces the requirements for organization, to make it easier for any country to host the event, while adhering to the minimum standards for the tournament, in the number of stadiums, facilities and other requirements.

On the other hand, a source in the AFC confirmed that the tournament, according to the new addresses of the national federations on the continent, requires that the hosting be, either in January 2023 or June of the same year, which are the dates allowed by the Continental Federation, as the timing of January fits hosting in Australia. And the Emirates or Qatar, if set up in the West, and the timing of June fits with Japan and South Korea.