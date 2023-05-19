In a new rapprochement between the two countries, Russia announced on Thursday that will send military equipment to the Nicaraguan Armywith the purpose that it be used for “humanitarian” purposes.

The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that This equipment will be used to provide “assistance to the civilian population in emergency situations”.

(Also: The rise of autocratic politicians threatens democracy in the world)

“In the interest of Nicaragua, the Russian Defense Department has delivered modernized engineering samples and special equipment for engineering units, which, among other things, face humanitarian tasks for provide assistance to the civilian population in emergency situations”says the ministry in a statement.

The announcement occurs in the context of the conference of the G7 countries in Japan, where they have announced new sanctions to ‘make Russia pay’ for the war in Ukraine.

(Also: G7 announce new sanctions to ‘make Russia pay’ for war in Ukraine)

Moscow, for its part, insists that technical-military cooperation with other countries seeks to develop and strengthen their relations, in addition to “increasing the level of national security and the defense capacity of both States,” highlighting the role that Nicaragua plays as a “strategic partner in the region.”

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (c), together with Vice President Rosario Murillo (d), during their meeting with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov. See also Three weeks of war: why is it said that the Russian army does not advance? Photo: Presidency of Nicaragua / Efe

Another sample of the approaches



The delivery occurs as a result of the fact that both countries have strengthened their relations and bilateral agreements in recent months.

On April 19, Ortega received in Managua the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrovwith whom they reviewed bilateral cooperation and explored the possibility of expanding it, according to the head of Russian diplomacy.

(Read: Why was Álex Saab’s wife given a diplomatic passport in Venezuela?)

Russia also announced an agreement in which it will provide cooperation to Nicaragua in the field of non-energy applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

Lavrov then recalled that among the many agreements signed by Nicaragua and Russia is one “very important on the peaceful use of atomic energy“, signed last March, which will not be for energy purposes “but for the production of medicines.”

This led the National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua to authorize the government of Daniel Ortega at the beginning of May to use atomic power for peaceful purposes, with the Russian cooperation.



According to the content of that agreement, signed on March 29, Russia will provide cooperation to Nicaragua in the field of non-energy applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, particularly in medicine, industry, agriculture and science in accordance with the requirements and priorities of their national nuclear programmes.

The Ukrainian Army can only keep up with the war imposed by Russia if it has additional contributions from Europe and the United States. See also War in Ukraine: 'We will be fine', journalist's message to his family

Managua approaches Kremlin allies

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada will meet at the end of this week in Minsk with his Belarusian counterpartSergei Aleinik, with whom will address bilateral relations at the political, commercial and economic level, as well as joint projects, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported today.

Moncada will arrive in Belarus this Friday and will remain in the former Soviet republic until Saturday, according to the Belarusian diplomacy statement.

“The ministers will discuss the full range of bilateral political, trade, economic, humanitarian relations and cooperation in international organizations, as well as practical aspects of the implementation of joint projects,” Minsk said.

Both Managua and Minsk have shown its full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his military campaign in Ukraine.



Nicaragua maintains that Russia has the right to defend its “integrity and security”, while Belarus provides not only political support to Russia, but also logistical support in its war against Ukraine.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE