Compared to the same period in 2022, the IBC-Br increased by 3.87%; official GDP data will be released by IBGE in June

considered the GDP previewO IBC-Br (Central Bank Economic Activity Index) rose 2.41% in the 1st quarter of 2023 compared to the last 3 months of 2022. Compared to the same period last year, the increase was 3.87%.

O BC (Central Bank) released the result this Friday (May 19, 2023). The report precedes the release of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the country, which will be published by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on June 1st. Here’s the full from BC report (21 KB).

Brazil grown up 2.9% in 2022 compared to 2021, less than the world average. Global GDP rose 3.2% last year.

The IBC-Br decreased by 0.15% in March compared to February, in the seasonally adjusted series. Compared to the same month of 2022, it advanced 5.46%, without seasonal adjustment.

In the accumulated of 12 months, the GDP preview rose 3.31%.

UNDERSTAND THE INDICATOR

The IBC-Br measures the evolution of economic activity and assists the Central Bank in decisions about possible changes in the Selic, the basic interest rate. The index considers information on the activity level of industry, commerce and services, and agriculture, in addition to the volume of taxes.

But the official indicator of the performance of the economy is the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).