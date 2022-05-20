Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the Azovstal steel plant was “completely liberated” from Ukrainian fighters, while there was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv.

As Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: “Since May 16, 2,439 Nazis (Azov battalion) and Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the factory have surrendered. Today, May 20, the last group of 531 fighters surrendered.”

Moscow describes the fighters of the Ukrainian “Azov Brigade” as Nazis.

The factory was the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in the city.

This marks the end of a nearly three-month siege that has reduced most of Mariupol to rubble, and more than 20,000 people are feared dead.