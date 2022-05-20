When the English astrophysicist Sean Dougherty (Halifax, 61 years old) took office in 2018 as director of ALMA, the world’s largest astronomical observatory located in the northern Chilean desert, he celebrated an opportunity that “only comes once in a lifetime”. But he has come back to her. The directory of Earth’s eyes on the universe has re-elected him for another five years. It will be his turn to lead the celebration of the first decade of the international scientific project in 2023. “We are still getting on our feet, we are just getting started,” he says at the operations offices in San Pedro de Atacama, a week after the radio telescope captured the attention of half the planet for his participation in the first image of Sagittarius A*, the black hole in our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Ask: What is the next ALMA challenge?

Response: Staying at the forefront, taking advantage of the fact that we are the most sensitive millimeter telescope in the world. We are working to increase the bandwidth of the receiving systems of our antennas. We would like to at least double and ideally quadruple the sensitivity of the telescope. If we did, the kinds of images like the one we saw of the black hole’s shadow would be twice as sensitive, we’d see twice as much detail. This would also help us to study objects from the oldest areas of the universe and find out much more about the spectral lines: we could pick out most of the atomic species and molecules in the spectra…the options ahead are very exciting.

P. Have you set a deadline?

R. By 2030 we are going to try to quadruple our bandwidth. That will immediately give us twice the sensitivity, which means removing half of the background noise we see in images today. It’s kind of like the difference between low resolution and high resolution television. With that we will be able to make chemical comparisons of an object and extract information that will tell us many things about its temperature, pressure, parameters and conditions. All of that is going to be much easier than today.

Dougherty explains the photograph taken of the Sagittarius A* black hole located in the center of the Milky Way, our galaxy. Christopher Venegas

P. What impact can this advance have on astronomy?

R. Things are going to change a lot, as they have already changed in the last 10 years with respect to the first images of protoplanetary disks. If we compare them with the images we see today, the difference is spectacular. With this advance we will be able to extract much more science. And perhaps, even more importantly, we will be able to limit the possibilities. What I mean by this? In the original images of the protoplanetary disks from 2010-2011, all options had to be listed and described, and all were equally feasible. Today we can quickly eliminate many of those possibilities just by the level of detail seen in the images. It’s going to be the same big step.

P. And what will it mean to you as a project?

R. I think our capabilities in astrochemistry are going to be outstanding, even more so than they are now. The kind of science that we do today we will be able to do faster, so we will be able to do much more. And that is a real challenge. We currently have nearly seven times more requests for telescope airtime than we can deliver in a year. And that means that, by default, we only get about a seventh of the possible science. So this will really expand the number of scientists who can access and use the telescope.

P. When the creation of ALMA was announced, it was said that it would have 80 antennas. On the eve of its tenth anniversary it has 66. Are there expansion plans?

R. That number [80] it changes depending on who you talk to. Of course, the more antennas, the better in terms of sensitivity, and the less you have to move them, which now takes us quite a bit of time. Although it is very unique that we can move them. We can put them together nine meters apart, which allows us to have a much larger field of vision, until we separate them at about 16 kilometers, where many details can be seen. We now have 182 slots available for antennas. Ideally we would like to fill them all because that would greatly improve scientific capabilities.

The astrophysicist and director of the ALMA observatory explains the reception of space data. Christopher Venegas

P. What stops them?

R. It is a very expensive proposal: 10 million dollars each. The real challenge is figuring out how to make antennas as capable as the ones we have, but at a reasonable cost. We hope to take advantage of the technological developments that are being made in the construction of antennas so that, perhaps, we will increase our number in the future. I think it may be the next big project after we finish the broadband sensitivity upgrade. Now the only big goal being talked about is to increase 10 times the sensitivity that we have today in the next decade. And that does not come only from the antennas, but also from the development of the receiving systems.

P. Your first period as director is coming to an end. What milestone marked this stage?

R. The big event, without a doubt, was the first image of the shadow of the black hole in the galaxy Messier 87 (M87) -at a distance of 55 million light years-. That was definitely the culminating point at the scientific level of my first stage. It was an extraordinary observation that has really changed and helped our understanding of black holes. [Una red de ocho radiotelescopios, entre ellos ALMA, actuaron como una sola antena, llamada Telescopio Horizonte de Sucesos (EHT, por sus siglas en inglés)].

P. What do you expect for the second period?

R. Guarantee the update of the sensitivity of the antennas.

You can follow MATERIA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.