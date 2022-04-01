The governor of the Belgorod region, Viacheslav Gladkov, has just assured that “two Ukrainian helicopters flying at low altitude fired several missiles this morning at a fuel depot” in the main city of the province, which bears the same name, Belgorod. . As a result of the attack, Gladkov maintains that “a fire has broken out in a fuel warehouse”, located in the same urban area of ​​this Russian town.

“All available resources are active to extinguish the flames,” said the governor. He further stated that “there have been no fatalities or danger to the population. Adjacent buildings are being temporarily evacuated” to a nearby stadium while firefighting continues. According to the latest news, there are already eight tanks that are burning and there are two wounded among the plant’s personnel.

Telegram and other social networks have published videos of the moment in which the alleged Ukrainian helicopters fired their missiles. The truth is that nobody can explain how the devices managed to penetrate Russian territory from Ukraine without being detected and shot down by the Russian air defense system. If it is really a war action by Ukraine, it seems to seek to hinder fuel supplies for Russian troops. Although it is not ruled out that it is a propaganda ploy aimed at demonizing kyiv even more and justifying much more drastic military actions against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the statements made by Gladkov. Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned that the Russian authorities could resort to provocations on its territory to justify the decision to “continue a prolonged and exhausting war”.

In recent days, Russian troops have reported missile attacks on oil facilities in Ukraine in the Dnipro, Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions. The Ukrainian Army assured that this series of attacks on gasoline depots “intends to complicate logistical support and create the conditions for a humanitarian crisis.”

Belgorod authorities have previously accused Ukrainian troops of shelling the area. On March 23, in the villages of Zhuravliovka and Nejoteevka, right on the border with Ukraine, a state of emergency was declared after the alleged explosion of a projectile that, according to the Russian authorities, was launched from Ukraine.

The next day, Russia stated that the explosions were repeated and that as a result, one person was killed and three were injured. There was no independent confirmation of this information. In the late afternoon of March 29, further explosions occurred in the Belgorod region of Russia, not far from the regional capital. Gladkov claimed that it was due to a fire in an ammunition depot, while the Russian state agency TASS pointed out that it was “bombing from the territory of Ukraine.” In the end, Moscow officially acknowledged that the cause of the explosions was “non-compliance with safety regulations” inside the powder keg.