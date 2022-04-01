Parliament Today, Parliament will decide on a monitoring group, which will play a key role in Finland’s NATO decision

President Matti Vanhanen (center) will address the issue at a press conference at 1.30 pm HS shows it live.

Parliamentary the council of presidents is due to decide today, friday, on setting up a follow-up group to the foreign and security policy report. Speaker Matti Vanhanen (Central) will speak at a press conference at 1.30 pm. HS shows it live.

The group will play a very key role in Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership.

According to HS data The chairmen of all parliamentary parties and the chairmen of the parliamentary groups will become members of the monitoring group. This means that the group has maximum political weight and can also express the will of Parliament if it so wishes.

Russian The invasion of Ukraine completely changed the security situation in Finland and Europe and historically increased support for NATO membership. Due to the changed situation, the government decided to commission a supplement to the current foreign and security policy report. The update is currently being worked on as a cross-administrative civil service under the leadership of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The supplement to the report is expected to be submitted to Parliament before Easter.