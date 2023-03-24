Russia | A doctor tells about the cover-up of Navalny’s poisoning in a hospital in Omsk

The reason for the symptoms of the comatose opposition politician seems to have been clear from the beginning.

With Novichok nerve agent Russian opposition politician who was poisoned in August 2020 To Alexei Navalny the doctor who participated in the first aid says the web magazine Medusa in an interview about a strange cat-and-mouse game between doctors and authorities in Omsk.

Navalnyi developed symptoms of poisoning when he returned on the morning flight on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from Tomsk, Siberia, to Moscow. The plane made a stopover in Omsk and the comatose politician was rushed to the local hospital.

At the request of Navalny’s staff and family, an intensive care anesthesiologist flew to the scene Aleksandr Polupan tells in an interview how the patient’s diagnosis quickly turned into shadow boxing in the dispute over whether Navalnyi can be handed over to Germany for treatment.

After two days, Navalnyi was transported by air ambulance to Berlin’s Charité Hospital for treatment. Polupani’s task was to assess the patient’s condition. At the request of the relatives, in addition to Polupani, Navalny’s personal doctor was also present Anastasia Vasilyeva.

Polupan came to the hospital in Omsk on Friday morning at five. The clinical picture indicated poisoning and the antidote atropine was given to the patient from the beginning. However, mentioning the poison was avoided and the chief physician Aleksandr Murahovski became an internet meme after mixing up his words and talking about “metabolic syndrome”.

Polupan says he was in favor of transferring the patient to Germany because the treatment would be better and the relatives wanted it that way.

“Were other doctors against the transfer to Germany?” supplier Svetlana Reiter asks.

“You can’t say they were against it,” says Polupan. “The solution was the policy of the Ministry of Health. I don’t know who called whom, but on the spot the orders from Moscow were relayed by the local department of the Ministry of Health.”

“It was about the fact that Navalny was prohibited from being transferred unless poisoning can be ruled out.”

Lineage as a result, doctors who both supported and opposed Navalny’s transfer seem to have begun to avoid a poison diagnosis. To top it all off, the security authorities seem to have quickly infiltrated the hospital to cover their tracks.

According to Polupan, he and the Moscow doctors who came in the same group had their own hospital clothes with them, but in the hospital they were ordered to wear disposable clothes, citing the corona regulations.

“There was a woman dressed in special protective equipment next to the patient’s bed all the time, who made sure that everyone wore gloves and that they were left in the room,” Polupan recalls. “However, I didn’t pay much attention to the matter at that particular moment.”

Polupan says that in private discussions, all local doctors agreed that it was poisoning by a substance belonging to organophosphates. Novichok belongs to this group.

Medical according to the antidote atropine had been used other than as an antidote to poison. When the German medical team was in the hotel, he noticed that Navalny’s pupils had greatly dilated. Polupan had time to suspect life-threatening swelling of the brain until the nurses told them that the ophthalmologists had come to drop something into the patient’s eyes.

Polupan says he realized the case only after later reading the comments of German doctors about dilated pupils in The Lancet magazine.

“He had atropine dripped into his eyes before the Germans arrived,” says Polupan. “The only explanation I can come up with is that it was trying to mimic the symptoms of a brain herniation in order to declare him unfit for transplant.”

Navalny was flown to Germany after, among other things,a Sauli Niinistö, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron had appealed to Vladimir Putin for transfer.

In December 2020, investigative groups Bellingcat and The Insider revealed the group of the Russian security service FSB that poisoned Navalny. The recovered victim made a hoax call to the FSB agent himself, where it was revealed that the poison had been smeared on the underpants of the shady politician.

Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021 and has been behind bars since then, suspected and convicted of fraud and violations that Navalny’s supporters say are fabricated.