SEGA has announced sonic origins plusexpanding the collection of classics of sonic digitally remastered. The announcement shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering that the Korean ratings board released the information in February.

Instead of just featuring four games in one package like sonic origins, Origin Plus contains 12 additional sets of sonic for gamegear, each playable in the museum. It also adds Amy as a playable character in Sonic The Hedgehog 1-3 and Sonic CDa playable Knuckles in Sonic CDand all DLC released.

You can expect different modes, zones, challenges and the Classic mode that brings to the original games of sonic a retro look with classic challenges. Anniversary mode features a full screen and infinite lives to prevent game over.

sonic origins plus will be released physically and digitally in time for the birthday of sonic on June 23. It will cost $39.99 USD and will be available for pc, ps4, PS5, switches, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The owners of sonic origins you can buy the expansion pack sonic origins plus for $9.99 USD.

Via: Official Statement