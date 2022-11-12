COLPISA MADRID Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9:22 p.m.



British driver George Russell took victory in the sprint race and will start from first position at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton will accompany his teammate on the front row of the grid.

Despite being second in the race, Carlos Sainz will start seventh after dragging a five-place penalty.

Fernando Alonso was fifteenth after an altercation with his teammate, Esteban Ocon.