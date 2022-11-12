THE belgian brand Neco launched this week the Dinno 125 scooter, a model with a retro look and a very attractive price, 2,314 euros (R$ 12,600).

Reminiscent of small 1960s scooters like the Vespa, the Dinno 125 mixes its classic look with some modern elements like LED headlights and turn signals alongside LED daytime running lights.

The scooter is equipped with an air-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engine capable of taking it up to 90 km/h thanks to its 8.7 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. The Dinno 125 has electronic injection, ensuring savings for the model that has a 6.8-liter tank.

Intended for urban environments, the scooter has essential elements to keep its price low. Thus, the Dinno 125 has an LCD panel with an analog meter and a USB charging port.

The model will initially be marketed only in Europe and will be available in blue, black and gray colors.