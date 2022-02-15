The seat test is there, the helmet also: George Russell he is ready to face his first season as a Mercedes starter. And he will do it with a renewed helmet, which takes up the red already present in the past ‘helmets’ and combines it with black, the coloring of the reigning champion team among the constructors in the last two years.

Russell’s is a similar choice to that used in 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when he was called by Brackley’s team to replace Lewis Hamilton, now his new teammate. On that occasion, however, the presence of red was much more evident. The former Williams driver will make his track debut in shakedown of Silverstone on 18 February (the day when the W13 will be presented), and then take the plane to Montmeló for the pre-tests on 23-25 ​​February.