The US defense industry has been concentrated in the hands of so few groups in recent years that the lack of competition poses a national security risk, according to a Pentagon report released Tuesday.

Since the 1990s, the number of defense and aircraft construction suppliers has grown from 51 to five, a senior US government official said at a news conference, referring to Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics and Northrup Grumman.

“It’s a national security problem, but also a big economic problem,” he added.

“The absence of competition means that big groups don’t feel obligated to prove their products are better or keep prices low, which also means less innovation and less value for money for the taxpayer.”

According to the Pentagon report, the reduction in the number of groups able to bid for Department of Defense contracts affects all arms sectors.

Tactical missile manufacturers went from 13 to three in 30 years, aircraft builders from eight to three, and satellite builders from eight to four.

Today, 90% of US missiles come from just three suppliers, according to the report.

“Such consolidation (by large groups) leaves the Department of Defense increasingly dependent on a handful of companies for critical defense capabilities,” the report added.

The Department of Defense concluded that the US government should strive to help small companies that “stimulate innovation by filing an average of 16.5 times more patents than large companies” respond to bids.

The day after the US competition regulator blocked the purchase of the missile maker Aerojet Rocketdyne by the giant Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon advocated that the government intervene directly to prevent mergers that would further limit the number of groups with powers to enter the dispute. by bids.

“The number of small defense companies has decreased by 40% in the last 10 years. If no action is taken, the Department of Defense could lose an additional 15,000 suppliers over the next 10 years,” the document concludes.

