The high fire in Gaza remains hardly in the middle of the severe block imposed by the Israelis and negotiations marked by the United States’s decision to speak directly with Hamas. In the absence of an agreement to go to … The second phase, the Islamists moved to sign and announced their willingness to free the living American hostage they have in their possession and deliver the bodies of four other citizens of this country. The movement bothered Israel, who ordered his negotiating team to return home and from Washington indicated that “Hamas is making a very bad bet and believes that time plays in his favor.” At the end of the Shabbat Benjamín Netanyahu He will gather your security cabinet to decide the next steps.

Hamas, a group considered terrorist by the European Union and the United States, put on the table the name of the soldier Idan Alexander21 years old, and that of the deceased hostages Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai and Judy Weinstein Haggai as a sign of their “full willingness to initiate negotiations and reach a global agreement on the issues of the second phase.” This second phase contemplates the release of all hostages, but also the withdrawal of the occupation forces and the end of the war, something that Israel does not accept, despite being agreed in the agreement reached on January 15.

Hamas’s surprise decision to suddenly access the delivery of US hostages was interpreted by the Jewish state as an attempt to divide the United States and Israel and described him as “psychological war.” Hamas maintained contact with Trump’s envoy to free US hostages around the world, Adam Boehler, and this contact was approved by Steve Witkoff, sent by Donald Trump to the Middle East.

New Plan

Witkoff at the beginning of the week to unlock the situation in Doha and raised a new alternative. Trump’s envoy proposed the immediate release of 10 living hostages, in exchange for a high fire until the end of Ramadan and Jewish Easter. At the end of the religious festivities, the liberation of all other hostages and the delivery of the bodies would come if an agreement is reached to end the war. Netanyahu’s office indicated that “Israel accepts Witkoff’s proposal,” while “Hamas stands firm in his refusal and has not yielded a millimeter”. Islamists refer to the agreement closed on January 15.

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, one of the spokesmen of Hamas, told Al-Aaby al-Jadeed that Qatar and Egypt, the two great mediators, are making “intense efforts” in the conversations. “We are working with the mediators to guarantee the success of the negotiations, to force the occupation to complete the stages of the agreement,” said the Islamist spokesman, who insisted on the importance of “completing the three phases of the agreement.” The hostages are the most valuable weapon that Hamas has left, which now governs about the rubble of what Gaza was.

Gazatis to Africa

With Alto El Fuego in Limbo, the Associated Press agency revealed the first contacts of Israel and the United States with Sudan, Somalia and Somaliland to receive the two million Gazatis. Sudanese and Somalíes rejected the proposal and from Somaliland they said they had no record of being one of the destiny for the mass expulsion plan of Gazatis promoted by Trump. Israel works on this idea of ​​ethnic cleaning, according to the warning of the United Nations, and advances in the three -step opening strategy to allow what they call “voluntary migration” of Citizens of Gaza.